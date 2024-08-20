Construction completed on lead vessel of new Russian ferry series

The ferry belongs to the Project MPKS series, which are designed for operation in both inland and coastal waterways. Design work was done by R-Flot Design in compliance with Russian Classification Society (RKO) rules including ice20 requirements.

The vessel has an LOA of 31.95 metres, a beam of 8.14 metres, a depth of 2.75 metres, and space for 240 passengers and three crewmembers. Comfortable passenger seats, multimedia consoles, and an HVAC system are available on two decks.