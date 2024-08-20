Construction completed on lead vessel of new Russian ferry series
Russia's R-Flot Group of Companies, via its R-Flot Shipbuilding Complex division, has completed construction of the first vessel in a new series of commuter ferries ordered by local shipowner State Transport Leasing Company.
The ferry belongs to the Project MPKS series, which are designed for operation in both inland and coastal waterways. Design work was done by R-Flot Design in compliance with Russian Classification Society (RKO) rules including ice20 requirements.
The vessel has an LOA of 31.95 metres, a beam of 8.14 metres, a depth of 2.75 metres, and space for 240 passengers and three crewmembers. Comfortable passenger seats, multimedia consoles, and an HVAC system are available on two decks.
The layout is configured to ensure convenience during boarding and disembarkation. On the upper deck is an open area with seating for up to 20 people.
Access between the two decks is via port and starboard stairs near the bow and a third stairway at the stern. The forward portion of the main deck passenger cabin also has space for holding refuse and emergency gear.