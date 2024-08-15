MSC Group subsidiary to operate new fast ferry in Italy's Gulf Islands

The 58- by 12-metre SNAV Sirius will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Naples, transporting passengers between the Italian mainland and the outlying islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida. Aluminium was used in the ferry's construction to keep the displacement as low as possible.

The vessel's propulsion system consists of four engines and three IMO Tier III-compliant generators with electronic combustion control and selective catalytic reduction. The engines and the generators are designed to also operate on biofuel, which Intermarine claims can help reduce the vessel's CO2 emissions by as much as 90 per cent.