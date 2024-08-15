MSC Group subsidiary to operate new fast ferry in Italy's Gulf Islands
Italian shipbuilder Intermarine has delivered a new fast ferry to Società Navigazione Alta Velocità, a Naples-based vessel operating company under the MSC Group.
The 58- by 12-metre SNAV Sirius will be operated primarily in the Gulf of Naples, transporting passengers between the Italian mainland and the outlying islands of Capri, Ischia and Procida. Aluminium was used in the ferry's construction to keep the displacement as low as possible.
The vessel's propulsion system consists of four engines and three IMO Tier III-compliant generators with electronic combustion control and selective catalytic reduction. The engines and the generators are designed to also operate on biofuel, which Intermarine claims can help reduce the vessel's CO2 emissions by as much as 90 per cent.
The ferry also has shore charging capability. This allows it to connect to the local grid to ensure continuous electrical power supply when berthed without having to rely on the onboard generators.
The propulsion system can be modified in the future into a hybrid arrangement that will enable zero-emission operation when sailing in and out of ports.