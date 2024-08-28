Royal Caribbean orders fourth Icon-class cruise ship
US-based cruise company the Royal Caribbean Group has awarded Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku a contract for the construction of the fourth LNG-powered cruise ship in the Icon-class.
The ship is scheduled for delivery to Royal Caribbean in 2027. The contract with Meyer Turku also includes options for two additional vessels from the same series.
Like Icon-class lead ship Icon of the Seas, which was delivered to Royal Caribbean International earlier this year, the new ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and will have a gross tonnage of 248,663 and a crew complement of 2,350. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated in the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.
The 2,805 guest cabins and other public spaces will be distributed across 20 decks. Accommodation selections will include suites, balcony staterooms, ocean view staterooms, and interior cabins. Some family suites will cover three decks and come with private balconies and indoor slides.
The ship's propulsion system will consist of six dual-fuel engines, five bow thrusters, three 20MW diesel-electric driven azimuthing thrusters, and fuel cells. The fuel cells will be used as a lower-emission alternative energy source for generating onboard electricity as well as fresh water. When at berth, the ship will rely on a shore power connection to supply the hotel load.