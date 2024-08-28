Royal Caribbean orders fourth Icon-class cruise ship

The ship is scheduled for delivery to Royal Caribbean in 2027. The contract with Meyer Turku also includes options for two additional vessels from the same series.

Like Icon-class lead ship Icon of the Seas, which was delivered to Royal Caribbean International earlier this year, the new ship will measure 1,196 by 159 feet (364.75 by 48.47 metres) and will have a gross tonnage of 248,663 and a crew complement of 2,350. A parabolic bow design will be incorporated in the hull to provide additional stability, ensuring smoother motion while underway.