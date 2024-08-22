UK's Uber Boat by Thames Clippers takes delivery of third hybrid ferry in series

As with Earth Clipper and Celestial Clipper, Mars Clipper has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 38 metres, a beam of 8.3 metres, and capacity for 182 passengers plus three crewmembers. There are 182 interior and 53 exterior seats from where passengers can enjoy excellent views of the London waterfront scenery.

A hybrid diesel-electric setup will allow the ferry to operate solely on battery power while transporting commuters and sightseers and recharge while using biofuelled power outside of central London. Instead of relying on shore-based charging, the boat will use excess power from the biofuelled engines to recharge the batteries.