UK's Uber Boat by Thames Clippers takes delivery of third hybrid ferry in series
UK transport company Uber Boat by Thames Clippers has begun operating a new fast ferry built by Wight Shipyard to a design by One2Three Naval Architects of Australia. Mars Clipper is the third vessel in a series of hybrid high-speed passenger ferries built for commuter services on the River Thames in central London.
As with Earth Clipper and Celestial Clipper, Mars Clipper has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 38 metres, a beam of 8.3 metres, and capacity for 182 passengers plus three crewmembers. There are 182 interior and 53 exterior seats from where passengers can enjoy excellent views of the London waterfront scenery.
A hybrid diesel-electric setup will allow the ferry to operate solely on battery power while transporting commuters and sightseers and recharge while using biofuelled power outside of central London. Instead of relying on shore-based charging, the boat will use excess power from the biofuelled engines to recharge the batteries.
The ferry can reach a top speed of 28 knots when running only on the two diesel engines. When battery power is instead utilised, the vessel can still easily make 12 knots.
Even when the main engines are engaged, NOx emissions are still reduced thanks to an installed selective catalytic reduction system.