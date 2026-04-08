Passenger Vessel News Roundup | April 8 – Russian electric ferry construction, new Nile River cruise ships and more

A new Ro-Pax ferry recently delivered to Scottish owner Caledonian Maritime Assets (CMAL) has commenced operational sailings.

Isle of Islay is the first in a planned series of four vessels ordered by CMAL for operation by affiliate CalMac Ferries. Design work was undertaken by Norwegian naval architecture firm LMG Marin in compliance with Lloyd's Register class rules.

The ferry has begun deployment on CMAL's Clyde and Hebrides network, between Islay and Jura. Sister ship Loch Indaal will serve the same route following her delivery in the third quarter of this year.