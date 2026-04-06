Caledonian Maritime Assets' newest ferry enters operational service

CMAL aims to increase cargo and vehicle capacity by 40 per cent on the Islay and Jura route with the newly constructed ferries.

Isle of Islay has a length of 94.8 metres, a beam of 18.7 metres, a draught of four metres, a displacement of 3,830 tonnes, a crew complement of 27, and a capacity of 450 passengers and up to 107 cars on two decks.

Similar to Glen Sannox, another CalMac vessel that was delivered in late 2024, loading and unloading of vehicles will be done via the stern ramp, the position of which can be adjusted depending on existing berth infrastructure. This will permit ease of cargo operations at the various ports along the vessel’s routes.