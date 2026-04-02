Norwegian Cruise Line formally names newest 3,500-guest ship

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has formally named the newest ship to join its fleet.
The Lloyd's Register-classed, Fincantieri-built Norwegian Luna is the second ship in a series to be ordered by NCL from the same builder. Norwegian Aqua, the first ship in the series, was handed over in 2025.
The newbuild measures 1,056 feet (321.8 metres) in length and has a gross tonnage of over 154,000 and accommodation for 3,571 guests at double occupancy.
The propulsion arrangement consists of two 14,400hp (10,700kW) engines that drive azimuthing podded thrusters to deliver a service speed of just over 20 knots.
Norwegian Luna also features an enlarged pool deck and an enhanced version of NCL’s 360-degree outdoor promenade located on deck eight close to the ocean.
The ship’s expanded dimensions also enable her to accommodate several amenities including a combination roller coaster and waterslide, an obstacle course, an amusement park, and a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor.