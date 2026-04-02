Norwegian Cruise Line formally names newest 3,500-guest ship

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has formally named the newest ship to join its fleet.

The Lloyd's Register-classed, Fincantieri-built Norwegian Luna is the second ship in a series to be ordered by NCL from the same builder. Norwegian Aqua, the first ship in the series, was handed over in 2025.

The newbuild measures 1,056 feet (321.8 metres) in length and has a gross tonnage of over 154,000 and accommodation for 3,571 guests at double occupancy.