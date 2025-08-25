Viking takes delivery of new Nile River ship
US-based Viking Cruises recently took delivery of a new river cruise ship built at the Cairo facilities of Egyptian company The Arab Contractors.
Like her earlier sisters Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek, VIking Amun has a length of 236 feet (71.9 metres), a beam of 92 feet (28 metres), a gross tonnage of 3,600, 41 outside staterooms distributed across three decks, and a crew complement of 48.
Among the other onboard facilities are a sun deck with a pool and 360-degree views, a lounge/bar, a restaurant, a lobby, and a retail shop.
The ships also each boast a lecture hall and a library with a wide selection of books on history, culture, and other related subjects in line with Viking's aim of being "the thinking person's cruise line" with the focus on educating rather than entertaining guests during each voyage.
In the case of Viking Amun and Viking's other Nile River cruise ships, Egyptologists will serve as guides to help guests learn more about Egypt, particularly the various stops in each itinerary.
Some of the common areas have floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, while a lift provides access between the main deck and the pool deck. Egyptian-inspired design elements such as columns are also found on board.