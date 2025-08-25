Viking takes delivery of new Nile River ship

US-based Viking Cruises recently took delivery of a new river cruise ship built at the Cairo facilities of Egyptian company The Arab Contractors.

Like her earlier sisters Viking Hathor and Viking Sobek, VIking Amun has a length of 236 feet (71.9 metres), a beam of 92 feet (28 metres), a gross tonnage of 3,600, 41 outside staterooms distributed across three decks, and a crew complement of 48.