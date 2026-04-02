Viking's newest Nile River ships floated out

The other onboard facilities on each ship will include a sun deck with a pool and 360-degree views, a lounge/bar, a restaurant, a lobby, and a retail shop.

The ships will also each boast a lecture hall and a library with a wide selection of books on history, culture, and other related subjects in line with Viking's aim of being, "the thinking person's cruise line," with the focus on educating rather than entertaining guests during each voyage. In the case of the Nile cruise ships, Egyptologists will serve as guides to help guests learn more about Egypt, particularly the various stops in each itinerary.

The two new ships will soon begin undergoing final outfitting. Their delivery to Viking is scheduled for November 2026.