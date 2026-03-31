Korea Express Ferry taps local yard to build high-speed Ro-Pax ferry

South Korean shipbuilder Kangnam Corporation has been commissioned to build a new 80-metre high-speed Ro-Pax catamaran for Korea Express Ferry.

The vessel will operate between Incheon Metropolitan City and the Yellow Sea islands of Daecheongdo, Baengnyeongdo, and Socheongdo in Ongjin County.

This project follows the previous delivery of Korea Pride, a 72-metre passenger ferry that has been in service since 2022. Korea Express Ferry reported that the performance of the earlier vessel supported the decision to replace aging Ro-Pax services on these regional routes.