Korea Express Ferry taps local yard to build high-speed Ro-Pax ferry

South Korean shipbuilder Kangnam Corporation has been commissioned to build a new 80-metre high-speed Ro-Pax catamaran for Korea Express Ferry.
The vessel will operate between Incheon Metropolitan City and the Yellow Sea islands of Daecheongdo, Baengnyeongdo, and Socheongdo in Ongjin County.
This project follows the previous delivery of Korea Pride, a 72-metre passenger ferry that has been in service since 2022. Korea Express Ferry reported that the performance of the earlier vessel supported the decision to replace aging Ro-Pax services on these regional routes.
The new ship is expected to meet growing local demand while improving operational efficiency, according to the ferry company. It will feature a vehicle deck capable of transporting 60 cars or 50 utility trucks to assist island residents and businesses.
The vessel is designed to carry 572 passengers and 12 crew members at speeds reaching 45 knots. Access features include twin pedestrian ramps for step-free entry and a specialised stern ramp for vehicle loading.
Passengers will have access to four seating classes, including economy, premium, business, and first class. The interior will contain dedicated facilities for parents, pets, and wheelchair users alongside a medical room and massage chairs.
The propulsion system consists of six MTU engines designed to provide greater redundancy and reliability on demanding coastal routes. This configuration is expected to achieve higher power-to-weight ratios and lower fuel consumption, Korea Express Ferry stated.
Chief Executive Officer of Korea Express Ferry, Sung Man Hwang, noted that the addition of the vessel represents a significant investment in connecting Ongjin County with Incheon City.
Construction of the catamaran is scheduled to begin during the second half of 2026. The vessel is expected to be delivered by Kangnam Corporation in 2028.