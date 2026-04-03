Construction begins on new electric ferries for Moscow Department of Transport

Russia's Moscow Shipbuilding Plant has begun construction of new electric ferries that will be operated by the Moscow Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development (Moscow Deptrans).

The new ferries belong to an existing series of vessels, the first examples of which were built by local shipyard Emperium and are already being operated by Moscow Deptrans on the Moskva River.

Each new ferry will have a welded aluminium hull, an LOA of 21 metres, a beam of 6.2 metres, a draught of only 1.4 metres, a displacement of 40 tonnes, and a capacity of 80 passengers.