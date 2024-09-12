Offshore Vessel News Roundup | September 12 – Swedish and UK crewboat deliveries, new PSV and jackup designs and more

UAE-based port operator DP World, via its Drydocks World business unit, has entered into an agreement with Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) for the construction of a new crane vessel with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes.

The vessel will be designed for operation in the Persian Gulf. Upon completion, it will measure 138.5 by 52 metres and will be crewed by 58 people.

The vessel will be used for offshore installation as well as nearshore marine construction works.