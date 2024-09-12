Offshore Vessel News Roundup | September 12 – Swedish and UK crewboat deliveries, new PSV and jackup designs and more
Deliveries include crewboats for operators in the UK and Sweden and an installation ship for a Chinese customer as new PSV and jackup designs have been unveiled in Europe. A future Norwegian renewables maintenance vessel hits the water while a Romanian yard starts construction on a new cable-layer. Finally, a UAE firm places an order for a large-capacity floating crane for use in the Middle East.
DP World orders large crane vessel from Chinese builder
UAE-based port operator DP World, via its Drydocks World business unit, has entered into an agreement with Chinese shipbuilder Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries (ZPMC) for the construction of a new crane vessel with a lifting capacity of 5,000 tonnes.
The vessel will be designed for operation in the Persian Gulf. Upon completion, it will measure 138.5 by 52 metres and will be crewed by 58 people.
The vessel will be used for offshore installation as well as nearshore marine construction works.
Norwegian design selected for Capital Offshore's future supply vessels
Norwegian naval architecture firm Breeze Ship Design has been awarded a contract by China's Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding for design work on two new multi-purpose offshore supply vessels (MPSVs) for Greek shipowner Capital Ship Management Corporation.
Each MPSV will measure 88 metres long and will have a battery hybrid propulsion system, a clear deck area of 1,000 square metres, a moonpool and accommodation for 60 personnel.
The vessels may be used for a range of activities within the offshore energy industry.
Edda Wind's newest walk-to-work vessel arrives in Norway for sea trials
A new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by Edda Wind has arrived in Norway for commissioning at the facilities of local shipbuilder Vard.
The CSOV was launched into the water for the first time in June 2024 at Vard Braila in Romania. Vard Brattvaag will now install the topsides of the vessel as part of the commissioning phase prior to the commencement of sea trials.
OEG Renewables' newest crewboat to support German offshore wind customers
UK operator OEG Renewables, division of the OEG Energy Group, recently took delivery of a new windfarm crewboat built to a design by Chartwell Marine. Furioso will initially be operated under a five-year charter supporting operations and maintenance (O&M) activities at offshore wind farms in Germany.
First steel cut for new cable-layer for Prysmian
Vard Tulcea in Romania has cut the first steel for the third cable-laying vessel ordered by Italy's Prysmian Group. The first cable-laying vessel, Leonardo da Vinci, was delivered in 2021, while the second vessel is under construction at Vard's Søviknes facilities in Norway.
UK design firm launches new PSV series
UK naval architecture firm Longitude Engineering, a business unit of Oslo-based global consultancy the ABL Group, has launched a new range of platform supply vessels (PSVs).
The first design in the new series will be a DP2-capable vessel with a clear deck area of 800 square metres and capacity for the maximum quantity of Type II and III cargoes allowed under the OSV Chemical Code.
Danish firm unveils new design of wind turbine maintenance jackup
Danish naval architecture firm Knud E. Hansen recently unveiled a new design of self-elevating platform optimised for the maintenance of offshore wind turbines.
The four-legged jackup vessel features a 15-metre-wide working platform, which can be elevated to the height of the nacelle, thus providing a safe platform for maintenance work on the blades by eliminating the need for hazardous rope access.
Northern Offshore Services' newest crewboat begins operations in UK waters
Sweden's Northern Offshore Services (NOS) has begun operating a new catamaran crewboat at an offshore wind farm in UK waters. Named Impresser, the vessel is classed by Bureau Veritas and sails under the flag of Denmark.
Chinese operator places new wind installation jackup into service
China's Tianjin Port and Shipping Engineering has taken delivery of a new self-elevating installation vessel built by a consortium formed by CSSC Wuhan Marine Machinery Plant and Dajin Heavy Industries.
Ganghangping 5 will be used primarily for the transport and installation of offshore wind turbines and their associated components. The vessel is suitable for operation in unlimited navigation and offshore sea areas.