Northern Offshore Services' newest crewboat begins operations in UK waters

The crewboat has an aluminium hull, a length of 34 metres, a beam of 11.2 metres, an operational draught of only 1.9 metres, and capacity for 24 technicians and up to 40 tonnes of deck cargo.

The vessel utilises Volvo Penta's upgraded IPS propulsion system, which has been dubbed the “professional platform.” It is an integrated helm-to-propeller system, incorporating controls, electronics, custom software, propulsion packages and more, designed to work together seamlessly and reduce errors and inefficiencies.