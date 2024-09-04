Danish firm unveils new design of wind turbine maintenance jackup

The four-legged jackup vessel features a 15-metre-wide working platform, which can be elevated to the height of the nacelle, thus providing a safe platform for maintenance work on the blades by eliminating the need for hazardous rope access.

Knud E. Hansen said that, with a telescopic weather cover fitted on the platform, work on the blades can be done in practically all weather conditions, day or night, resulting in far more working hours annually than with conventional maintenance vessels and rope access. This then makes it possible for operators to set up a dependable schedule for planned maintenance.