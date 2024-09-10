OEG Renewables' newest crewboat to support German offshore wind customers
UK operator OEG Renewables, division of the OEG Energy Group, recently took delivery of a new windfarm crewboat built to a design by Chartwell Marine. Furioso will initially be operated under a five-year charter supporting operations and maintenance (O&M) activities at offshore wind farms in Germany.
The new crewboat was built and commissioned by OEG Renewables. Tailored to the specific needs of the offshore wind industry, the vessel belongs to a series that has been designed to deliver cost-effective, low-emission support.
The vessel features an optimised hull form that ensures exceptional manoeuvrability and stability, while its spacious interior can accommodate up to 32 personnel in flexible configurations for enhanced comfort during extended offshore stays.
Cargo can be transported on the open foredeck, which also has a knuckle boom crane installed slightly offset to starboard.
Furioso is the latest vessel to join the current active fleet of OEG Renewables, which also operates in support of customers in the UK, other countries in Europe, and Taiwan.