Edda Wind's newest walk-to-work vessel arrives in Norway for sea trials

The CSOV was launched into the water for the first time in June 2024 at Vard Braila in Romania. Vard Brattvaag will now install the topsides of the vessel as part of the commissioning phase prior to the commencement of sea trials.

The CSOV is designed with Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption. Upon completion, it will have a length of 87.5 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, and a draught of 5.3 metres.