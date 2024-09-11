Edda Wind's newest walk-to-work vessel arrives in Norway for sea trials
A new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) ordered by Edda Wind has arrived in Norway for commissioning at the facilities of local shipbuilder Vard.
The CSOV was launched into the water for the first time in June 2024 at Vard Braila in Romania. Vard Brattvaag will now install the topsides of the vessel as part of the commissioning phase prior to the commencement of sea trials.
The CSOV is designed with Vard's new hull form for optimised seakeeping abilities and low fuel consumption. Upon completion, it will have a length of 87.5 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, and a draught of 5.3 metres.
An aft deck with a total area of 320 square metres will have a 3D-compensated crane and will be capable of transporting assorted cargo. The accommodations for the 120 crewmembers and other personnel will include 82 single cabins, 19 double cabins, three offices, two meeting rooms, a medical bay, a gym, a lounge, a game room, and a cinema.
The vessel's propulsion will initially run on MGO but may be configured in the future to accept alternative fuels such as methanol and hydrogen.