First steel cut for new cable-layer for Prysmian
Vard Tulcea in Romania has cut the first steel for the third cable-laying vessel ordered by Italy's Prysmian Group. The first cable-laying vessel, Leonardo da Vinci, was delivered in 2021, while the second vessel is under construction at Vard's Søviknes facilities in Norway.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of approximately 190 metres and a beam of 34 metres. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2026.
The new vessel will be especially designed for advanced subsea operations. It will be equipped with advanced cable installation solutions, such as three carousels for a total capacity of 19,000 tonnes.
A bollard pull in excess of 180 tonnes will allow the vessel to perform complex installation operations of simultaneous cable lay and burial (up to four cables) with a variety of ploughs. A DP3 system will also be fitted.
Design work on the new Prysmian cable-laying vessel was undertaken by Vard Design.