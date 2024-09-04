UK design firm launches new PSV series
UK naval architecture firm Longitude Engineering, a business unit of Oslo-based global consultancy the ABL Group, has launched a new range of platform supply vessels (PSVs).
The first design in the new series will be a DP2-capable vessel with a clear deck area of 800 square metres and capacity for the maximum quantity of Type II and III cargoes allowed under the OSV Chemical Code.
The vessels in the new series will be improved variants of an earlier 84-metre, 3,700DWT PSV design by Longitude Engineering. Key features of the new series will include the following:
A flexible design allowing multi-thruster and different engine options as well as multiple accommodation arrangements including for up to 12 passengers
A design optimised for low-energy consumption, particularly IMO Tier III NOx compliance, with option for battery installation and possible usage of HVO or alternative fuel
Duncan Grigg, Product Lead for Maritime Design at Longitude Engineering, said the new PSV series was developed in response to a shortage of suitable tonnage to support growing offshore energy plans.