Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Crewboat and SOV deliveries and orders

It's an all support and maintenance roundup for this week in offshore as we include deliveries of new crewboats and service operation vessels to customers in Europe and the United States. Orders for new examples of such vessels have also been placed, thus ensuring significant fleet expansion programs in the pipeline.
Netherlands-based offshore Windcat Offshore has placed an order for the construction of the sixth unit in a new series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).
The design work on the CSOVs is a collaboration between Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB.Tech. Each vessel will measure 87 by 20 metres and will have accommodation for 120 people.
St Johns Ship Building of Palatka, Florida, has handed over the first in a series of two new catamaran crewboats ordered by Rhode Island-based operator Atlantic Wind Transfers. Built to a design by UK naval architecture firm, Atlantic Resolute is of all-aluminium construction and is capable of transporting 24 personnel to and from wind turbines.
The crewboat is Jones Act-compliant and certified under US Coast Guard Subchapter L. It will be able to operate at any offshore wind farm in the US.
Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has handed over a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to offshore services provider Olympic Subsea. Olympic Boreas is the first in a series of two CSOVs being built for Olympic Subsea.
Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has confirmed that two of its future commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction in Turkey have been launched. Designed by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions, Acta Pegasus and Acta Hercules will support the commissioning, maintenance, and operations of offshore wind farms.
Norwegian offshore wind support company Norwind Offshore recently took delivery of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). Norwind Storm is one of five CSOVs in a series designed and built for Norwind by Norwegian shipyard Vard.
UK offshore support company NR Marine Services has taken delivery of the second catamaran crewboat in a series built by Isle of Wight-based Diverse Marine. NR Alpha is a sister vessel to NR Predator, which was handed over by Diverse Marine in March this year.
Rem Offshore of Norway has awarded local shipbuilder Vard a contract for the construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). The vessel will be the third in a series after Rem Power and Rem Wind, which were delivered by Vard in 2023 and 2024, respectively.
Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has been awarded a contract for the construction of two catamaran crewboats in a series for French offshore vessel operator Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA). The crewboats will be vessels number three and four in a series currently in use with LDA after earlier sisters Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent.