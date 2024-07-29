Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Crewboat and SOV deliveries and orders

Windcat Offshore orders sixth hydrogen-powered CSOV

Netherlands-based offshore Windcat Offshore has placed an order for the construction of the sixth unit in a new series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The design work on the CSOVs is a collaboration between Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB.Tech. Each vessel will measure 87 by 20 metres and will have accommodation for 120 people.