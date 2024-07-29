Offshore

Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 30 – Crewboat and SOV deliveries and orders

Offshore Vessel News Roundup | July 31 – Crewboat and SOV deliveries and orders

It's an all support and maintenance roundup for this week in offshore as we include deliveries of new crewboats and service operation vessels to customers in Europe and the United States. Orders for new examples of such vessels have also been placed, thus ensuring significant fleet expansion programs in the pipeline.

Windcat Offshore CMB Tech
Rendering of a Windcat CSOV

Windcat Offshore orders sixth hydrogen-powered CSOV

Netherlands-based offshore Windcat Offshore has placed an order for the construction of the sixth unit in a new series of hydrogen-powered commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).

The design work on the CSOVs is a collaboration between Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB.Tech. Each vessel will measure 87 by 20 metres and will have accommodation for 120 people.

Atlantic Resolute Atlantic Wind Transfers Chartwell Marine St Johns Ship Building
Atlantic ResoluteSt Johns Ship Building

New crewboat delivered to Atlantic Wind Transfers

St Johns Ship Building of Palatka, Florida, has handed over the first in a series of two new catamaran crewboats ordered by Rhode Island-based operator Atlantic Wind Transfers. Built to a design by UK naval architecture firm, Atlantic Resolute is of all-aluminium construction and is capable of transporting 24 personnel to and from wind turbines.

The crewboat is Jones Act-compliant and certified under US Coast Guard Subchapter L. It will be able to operate at any offshore wind farm in the US.

Olympic Boreas Olympic Subsea Ulstein Design and Solutions Ulstein Verft
Olympic BoreasUlstein

Olympic Subsea welcomes new hybrid CSOV to fleet

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has handed over a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to offshore services provider Olympic Subsea. Olympic Boreas is the first in a series of two CSOVs being built for Olympic Subsea.

Acta Pegasus Acta Marine Ulstein Design and Solutions
Acta Pegasus launched into the water for the first timeActa Marine

Acta Marine's newest walk-to-work vessels floated out

Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has confirmed that two of its future commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction in Turkey have been launched. Designed by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions, Acta Pegasus and Acta Hercules will support the commissioning, maintenance, and operations of offshore wind farms.

Norwind Storm Norwind Offshore Vard Vard Vung Tau
Norwind StormVard

Norwind Offshore takes delivery of CSOV

Norwegian offshore wind support company Norwind Offshore recently took delivery of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). Norwind Storm is one of five CSOVs in a series designed and built for Norwind by Norwegian shipyard Vard.

NR Alpha NR Marine Services Diverse Marine
NR AlphaDiverse Marine

UK's NR Marine Services welcomes second catamaran crewboat in series

UK offshore support company NR Marine Services has taken delivery of the second catamaran crewboat in a series built by Isle of Wight-based Diverse Marine. NR Alpha is a sister vessel to NR Predator, which was handed over by Diverse Marine in March this year.

Rem Offshore Vard Design Vard Vung Tau
Renderings of three CSOVsVard

Norway's Rem Offshore taps local yard for third CSOV in series

Rem Offshore of Norway has awarded local shipbuilder Vard a contract for the construction of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). The vessel will be the third in a series after Rem Power and Rem Wind, which were delivered by Vard in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs Strategic Marine
Rendering of two 27-metre crewboatsStrategic Marine

Singapore builder to build crewboats for French operator

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has been awarded a contract for the construction of two catamaran crewboats in a series for French offshore vessel operator Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA). The crewboats will be vessels number three and four in a series currently in use with LDA after earlier sisters Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent.

Europe
United Kingdom
France
Asia
USA
North America
Belgium
Netherlands
Norway
Singapore
WBW newbuild
Florida
WBW under construction
Rhode Island
Ulstein Design and Solutions
Ulstein Verft
Vard
Olympic Subsea
Chartwell Marine
Vard Vung Tau
Olympic Boreas
NR Marine Services
St Johns Ship Building
Rem Offshore
Strategic Marine
Norwind Offshore
CMB Tech
Acta Marine
Windcat Offshore
Rem Power
Louis Dreyfus Armateurs
Atlantic Wind Transfers
Acti'Vent
Esti'Vent
Rem Wind
Norwind Storm
Acta Pegasus
Acta Hercules
Atlantic Resolute

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com