UK's NR Marine Services welcomes second catamaran crewboat in series

UK offshore support company NR Marine Services has taken delivery of the second catamaran crewboat in a series built by Isle of Wight-based Diverse Marine. NR Alpha is a sister vessel to NR Predator, which was handed over by Diverse Marine in March this year.

The vessel boasts a hull form that incorporates an ultra-fine entry for excellent head sea performance and tower access but with high reserves of buoyancy above the main chine. This allows for equally good following and stern quarter seakeeping performance.