Norway's Rem Offshore taps local yard for third CSOV in series

The vessel will be equipped with a diesel-electric and battery hybrid propulsion system designed for flexible and fuel-efficient operation. Substantial volumes in the vessel are set aside for future upgrades or conversion to zero-emission energy sources.

Vard Electro's proprietary integrated bridge system will be part of the equipment on board. The system uses a combination of Vard-developed integration solutions combined with touchscreens to gather various systems into one operator station. The system has full-function startup and control functions.

The CSOV will measure 85 by 19.5 metres and will have cabins for up to 120 people, including 93 wind turbine technicians and 27 crewmembers. The vessel will be built at Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam and is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026.