Acta Marine's newest walk-to-work vessels floated out

Dutch marine services provider Acta Marine has confirmed that two of its future commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction in Turkey have been launched. Designed by Norway's Ulstein Design and Solutions, Acta Pegasus and Acta Hercules will support the commissioning, maintenance, and operations of offshore wind farms.

Each CSOV will feature an optimised hull form and a propulsion system that can be configured to use methanol as its main fuel in the future. Once in service, the vessels will sail under the French flag and will be operated by French crewmembers to serve the country's offshore wind industry.