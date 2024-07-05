Singapore builder to build crewboats for French operator

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has been awarded a contract for the construction of two catamaran crewboats in a series for French offshore vessel operator Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA). The crewboats will be vessels number three and four in a series currently in use with LDA after earlier sisters Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent.

The crewboats will each have a length of 27 metres, a moulded beam of 8.9 metres, a draught of only 1.5 metres, and capacity for 24 technicians plus cargo on a foredeck with an area of 81.7 square metres. Two main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers will deliver speeds of up to 26 knots, though the vessels will sail at a cruising speed of 24 knots as part of their standard operating profile.