Singapore builder to build crewboats for French operator

Singapore shipbuilder Strategic Marine has been awarded a contract for the construction of two catamaran crewboats in a series for French offshore vessel operator Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA). The crewboats will be vessels number three and four in a series currently in use with LDA after earlier sisters Acti’Vent and Esti’Vent.
The crewboats will each have a length of 27 metres, a moulded beam of 8.9 metres, a draught of only 1.5 metres, and capacity for 24 technicians plus cargo on a foredeck with an area of 81.7 square metres. Two main engines driving fixed-pitch propellers will deliver speeds of up to 26 knots, though the vessels will sail at a cruising speed of 24 knots as part of their standard operating profile.
The two crewboats are scheduled for delivery to LDA in early 2025. Once in service, these will be operated in support of clients in France's domestic offshore wind market.