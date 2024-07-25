Olympic Subsea welcomes new hybrid CSOV to fleet

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has handed over a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to offshore services provider Olympic Subsea. Olympic Boreas is the first in a series of two CSOVs being built for Olympic Subsea.
The newbuild has a length of 89.6 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel. The CSOV is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large energy storage systems and features Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.
To operate the propulsion system's various power modes, an advanced mode operation system is implemented to support green operation. For charging and emission-free port operations, the vessel is equipped with a fully integrated shore power connection.
Design work on Olympic Boreas was undertaken by Ulstein Design and Solutions. Ulstein said the hull shape and the hybrid propulsion system will ensure high operational performance and seakeeping as well as a substantially reduced environmental footprint.