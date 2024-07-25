Olympic Subsea welcomes new hybrid CSOV to fleet

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has handed over a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) to offshore services provider Olympic Subsea. Olympic Boreas is the first in a series of two CSOVs being built for Olympic Subsea.

The newbuild has a length of 89.6 metres, a beam of 19.2 metres, and 91 cabins that can house 126 personnel. The CSOV is powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with variable speed generators and large energy storage systems and features Ulstein's proprietary twin-stern hull design with main propellers located fore and aft.