Norwind Offshore takes delivery of CSOV

Norwegian offshore wind support company Norwind Offshore recently took delivery of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). Norwind Storm is one of five CSOVs in a series designed and built for Norwind by Norwegian shipyard Vard.

The vessel has a length of 85 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a height-adjustable, 3D motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and accommodations for up to 87 personnel. The deck equipment was supplied by Vard subsidiary Seaonics.