Norwind Offshore takes delivery of CSOV

Norwegian offshore wind support company Norwind Offshore recently took delivery of a commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV). Norwind Storm is one of five CSOVs in a series designed and built for Norwind by Norwegian shipyard Vard.
The vessel has a length of 85 metres, a beam of 19.5 metres, a height-adjustable, 3D motion-compensated gangway with elevator system, a height-adjustable boat landing system, and accommodations for up to 87 personnel. The deck equipment was supplied by Vard subsidiary Seaonics.
The CSOV is equipped to provide services during construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms. It is also prepared to accommodate battery packs, allowing modification for hybrid operations.
Construction of Norwind Storm was undertaken at Vard's Vung Tau facilities in Vietnam. Work on the interior spaces was provided by Vard Interiors.
The vessel also boasts Vard Electro's proprietary bridge solution with an intuitive user interface. For control and monitoring of the vessel's systems, it is equipped with Vard Electro's integrated alarm system, power management system, and energy management system.