Offshore Vessel News Roundup | August 28 – CSOV deliveries, FLNG Africa deployment and more
Deliveries include CSOVs for two European operators and a crewboat for operation in the Asia-Pacific. A liquefaction facility is en route to the waters off Africa, where it will be moored. Lastly, a Middle Eastern shipbuilder has secured a contract for engineering works on future floating storage platforms.
Eni's newest FLNG departs for Congo
Eni has confirmed that the sail-away ceremony for the Nguya floating LNG (FLNG) unit was held in Shanghai on Tuesday, August 26.
Eni said the unit is set to significantly boost LNG production as part of the Congo LNG project in the Marine XII concession offshore the Republic of Congo.
Windcat Offshore takes delivery of hydrogen-powered CSOV
Dutch operator Windcat Offshore recently took delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Windcat Rotterdam is the first vessel in a series of six CSOVs designed jointly by Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB Tech. Construction took place at the facilities of Ha Long Shipbuilding in Vietnam.
Amigo LNG joint venture taps Dubai shipyard for EPC work on FLNGs and FSUs
Amigo LNG, the Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Dubai shipyard Drydocks World for the fabrication and delivery of a new floating LNG (FLNG) facility and related floating storage unit (FSU) infrastructure.
Under the EPC contract, Drydocks World will carry out the conversion of FSUs to support LNG export operations, alongside the construction of newbuild FLNG barges incorporating advanced US based pre-treatment and liquefaction technologies.
Edda Wind takes delivery of first CSOV in new series
Norwegian operator Edda Wind took delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV) in a ceremony on Friday, August 15.
Monsoon Enabler was built by Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam as the first in a new series of CSOVs ordered by Edda Wind.
Singapore's Aesen welcomes two new crewboats to fleet
Singapore-based offshore vessel operator Aesen recently took delivery of two new fast monohull crewboats in a series.
The 42-metre vessels are the latest examples in a series of crewboats to be built by Strategic Marine to a design by Australian naval architecture firm Southerly Designs.