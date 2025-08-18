Singapore's Aesen welcomes two new crewboats to fleet

The newbuilds each have an aluminium hull, an LOA of 42 metres, a moulded beam of 8.2 metres, a maximum draught of 1.9 metres, business class seating for up to 70 technicians, and 140 square metres of total deck space for the transport of assorted payloads.

On each vessel, a highly efficient new hull form combined with a Z-bow will improve seakeeping and will require less power for the same speed and deadweight tonnage, reducing fuel consumption and lowering emissions without impacting the vessel's cargo- and passenger-carrying capability.