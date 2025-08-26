Amigo LNG joint venture taps Dubai shipyard for EPC work on FLNGs and FSUs
Amigo LNG, the Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Dubai shipyard Drydocks World for the fabrication and delivery of a new floating LNG (FLNG) facility and related floating storage unit (FSU) infrastructure.
Under the EPC contract, Drydocks World will carry out the conversion of FSUs to support LNG export operations, alongside the construction of newbuild FLNG barges incorporating advanced US based pre-treatment and liquefaction technologies.
LNG Alliance said the scope includes delivering the world's largest FLNG facility, with a production capacity more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and integrating process modules and systems to enable high-capacity, continuous, reliable and safe LNG production.
The FLNG facility will be fabricated at Drydocks World's yard in Dubai.
LNG Alliance said the FLNG solution will enable simultaneous offshore fabrication and onshore preparation, accelerating time to market, reducing environmental impact, and delivering higher quality and cost efficiency compared to traditional onshore LNG plants.
By combining newbuild FLNG technology with the FSU conversion, and sourcing feed gas from the prolific US Permian Basin, the Amigo LNG terminal in Guaymas will be one of the world's most innovative and strategically positioned export facilities, supplying competitive LNG to Asia and Latin America, according to LNG Alliance.