Amigo LNG joint venture taps Dubai shipyard for EPC work on FLNGs and FSUs

Amigo LNG, the Mexican joint venture of Texas-based Epcilon LNG and Singapore-based LNG Alliance, has awarded an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract to Dubai shipyard Drydocks World for the fabrication and delivery of a new floating LNG (FLNG) facility and related floating storage unit (FSU) infrastructure.

Under the EPC contract, Drydocks World will carry out the conversion of FSUs to support LNG export operations, alongside the construction of newbuild FLNG barges incorporating advanced US based pre-treatment and liquefaction technologies.