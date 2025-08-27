Eni's newest FLNG departs for Congo

Measuring 376 metres long and 60 metres wide, Nguya will be moored at a depth of 35 metres and used for LNG production. Its advanced technical features allow it to process gas from multiple fields, making it suitable for the development of future fields.

Eni said that the floating production and compression unit, formerly the drilling rig Scarabeo 5, has been refurbished and will depart in the coming days. It will be used to send processed gas to the Nguya unit.

Work on the subsea infrastructure required to launch phase two of the Congo LNG project is progressing on schedule, enabling mooring and startup by the end of 2025, according to Eni.