Windcat Offshore takes delivery of hydrogen-powered CSOV

The CSOV measures 89.39 by 19.7 metres and has accommodation for 120 people. The hybrid electric propulsion system, which includes a 2,390kW and two 1,672kW main engines from ABC and a Corvus Energy 1,700kW battery pack, will use hydrogen as its main fuel and will enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 30 days.

The hybrid electric propulsion system coupled with an onboard power distribution system means that there will be no need to run a backup diesel generator and the vessel will never use more power than what is necessary. Offshore charging capability will also be available.