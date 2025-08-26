Windcat Offshore takes delivery of hydrogen-powered CSOV
Dutch operator Windcat Offshore recently took delivery of a new commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV).
Windcat Rotterdam is the first vessel in a series of six CSOVs designed jointly by Windcat and Belgian engineering firm CMB Tech. Construction took place at the facilities of Ha Long Shipbuilding in Vietnam.
The CSOV measures 89.39 by 19.7 metres and has accommodation for 120 people. The hybrid electric propulsion system, which includes a 2,390kW and two 1,672kW main engines from ABC and a Corvus Energy 1,700kW battery pack, will use hydrogen as its main fuel and will enable the vessel to stay out at sea for 30 days.
The hybrid electric propulsion system coupled with an onboard power distribution system means that there will be no need to run a backup diesel generator and the vessel will never use more power than what is necessary. Offshore charging capability will also be available.
The engines will drive four Schottel SRP 430 1,800kW azimuthing thrusters. Two of the thrusters are fitted at the stern while the other two have been placed forward.
The deck equipment meanwhile includes an SMST 3D motion-compensated gangway with a high vertical range and an SMST crane with a maximum lifting capacity of 10 tons.
The accommodation spaces include single and double cabins, a gym, entertainment areas, a mess, and a galley.