COLUMN | The Twelve Days of Christmas 2025: Twelve Bourbon vessels a-selling; eleven per cent profit rise at Subsea 7; ten years of waiting for a Scottish ferry … and a partridge in a pear tree [Offshore Accounts]

The cause of the new delay is actually due to the fact that Glen Rosa has already been so delayed. In a shipyard, delay costs and delay times compound, creating further delay costs and further delay times. A bad situation gets inevitably worse.

When the vessel drydocked in August 2025, inspections revealed corrosion in the stern tubes and deterioration of the hull coating. Time and tide wait for no man, and marine coating systems and steel do not stand still in the face of saltwater and degradation over what would normally be a five-year survey cycle. So, more work and more time and more cost are required to remedy the situation, bringing the undelivered vessel through some of the scope of an unwanted special survey.

So, the ship will need a lengthy second drydocking, and Ferguson said that the earliest available slot is not until later in 2026. I find this really hard to believe (we are talking about Northern Europe here, not West Africa or the Pacific Coast of Latin America), but The Northern Scot newspaper highlights one convenience that this new delay affords:

“The delay means Glen Rosa will not be in service ahead of the election in May, after First Minister John Swinney told STV News it would be last summer.”

Hmm... The biggest challenge for Ferguson is what happens when the final ferry is delivered. The orderbook of Glen Sannox and Glen Rosa has sustained jobs at Ferguson on the Clyde for a decade, including five different chief executives. When Glen Rosa is delivered (in 2026?), the yard will have to confront a hard truth that its orderbook is empty and the workforce is at risk.

This is a situation that would be politically inconvenient for the Scottish Government during an election. The fate of the yard is a political time bomb, unless follow-on work can be found.

Ferguson CEO Graeme Thomson, the latest in the revolving door of leaders at the yard, joined his predecessors in apologising for the new delay, but he did not rule out that there might be further delays in delivery into 2027 in a Scottish television interview, which one Baird reader described as “Jibber-Jabber”.

“While these setbacks have confirmed historic systemic issues within our operations, they do not define our future,” Mr Thomson said, “We are embarking on an ambitious modernisation journey that will transform Ferguson Marine whilst we work extremely hard to deliver a Clyde-built vessel that showcases our commitment to the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Please. The greatest Christmas gift Mr Thomson could give to the people of Scotland would be the delivery of Glen Rosa. Enough is enough. New orders and deliveries are what we need, not complacency. End the Scottish Ferry Fiasco by delivering Glen Rosa.