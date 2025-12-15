Bourbon welcomes six new crewboats to fleet

French offshore vessel operator Bourbon recently took delivery of six new crewboats in a series built by Piriou at its Vietnam facilities.
Two of the vessels will support Bourbon's activities off West Africa while the other four will be operated by Bourbon Interoil Nigeria.
The crewboats were designed by French naval architecture firm Mauric. Each one measures 27 metres long, offers 60 square metres of total open deck space forward and aft, and can reach a top speed of 30 knots.
The vessels come in different configurations and can carry between 50 and 70 technicians. USB charging ports have also been incorporated in the passenger seats.
Onboard systems will enable real-time analysis of the crewboats' various operating parameters. This will then allow operators to optimise fuel consumption as necessary.
The crewboats are also fitted with firefighting monitors while the wheelhouses offer enhanced all-round visibility essential for safe personnel transfers in offshore waters.