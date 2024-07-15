COLUMN | People with convictions: corruption charges against Bourbon execs; former Swiber directors fined and banned; Pertamina mired in LNG procurement mess [Offshore Accounts]

Bourbon claimed Mr Cherqui was acting as a "loose cannon" with no authority from the company or its corporate officers, and he was immediately fired in the aftermath of the quarter of a million US dollars in cash in suitcase being discovered by customs officers. Mr Cherqui told an open court that he had acted on the orders of his superiors in Bourbon and that paying what he described as “African gifts” was authorised by the company’s executive committee.

"I was not a negotiator," he claimed. "Bourbon humiliated me, it sullied my name, and made me a scapegoat".

He admitted, however, that he had paid US$2.7 million in two separate payments as bribes to individuals working with the Nigerian tax authorities to reduce Bourbon’s tax assessment and penalties from US$227 million to just US$4.1 million. Given that Bourbon as whole only made a net profit of US$57 million for the whole of 2012, such a large assessment does seem absurd, like so many things in Nigeria.