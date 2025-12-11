Bourbon secures five-year ExxonMobil contract for Guyana operations

French marine services group Bourbon has signed a five-year contract with ExxonMobil Guyana (EMGL) to provide maritime services in Guyana. The agreement, which includes extension options, is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2026.
The contract will see the deployment of the large platform supply vessel (PSV) Bourbon Calm to transport essential products for offshore operations.
The company noted this deployment marks the first time a PSV will transport chemicals in Guyana in compliance with the OSV chemical code.
To meet the code's requirements, Bourbon said it implemented targeted adjustments and upgrades to the vessel. These included modifications to pumping systems, enhanced tank cleaning capabilities, and strengthened operational procedures.
It added that maritime authorities and the classification society DNV have validated the changes.
Karim Mebarek, Chief Commercial Officer of Bourbon, said, “Thanks to its high-quality design and above-average liquid storage capacity, the Bourbon Calm meets high technical and environmental standards.”
Bourbon has been supporting offshore operations in the region since 2019, the company remarked.