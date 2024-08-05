COLUMN | Quick updates: more subsea greenwashing; changes at the International Seabed Authority; happiness at Tidewater [Offshore Accounts]

Greenwashing the subsea sector?

We noted two months ago that the orderbook for the wind sector just continues getting larger and larger, even as companies continue not to make much money.

Since then, further newbuild windfarm commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) have been ordered from a diverse cast of players, including Belgium’s Windcat Workboats, Taiwan’s Dong Fang Offshore (with two vessels ordered), Rem Offshore ordering last month, and Japan’s Mitsui OSK Line joint venture, Ta San Shang Marine, placing its third order.