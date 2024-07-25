Cyan Renewables acquires Australia's MMA Offshore in AU$1.1 billion deal

The acquisition, which also covers MMA's 20-vessel fleet, was supported by a group of co-investors, including the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo). AIMCo, which opened its office in Singapore in September 2023, participated in the MMA acquisition through its investment in Cyan.

Lee Keng Lin, CEO of Cyan Renewables, said the acquisition brings extensive maritime services expertise and a strong operational presence in key markets such as Australia and the broader APAC region.

Cyan plans to retain MMA’s workforce, leveraging and expanding its expertise, assets, and operating model to further penetrate the offshore wind support services market globally and in Asia. In addition to supporting existing clients in the offshore energy and broader maritime industries with its marine and subsea services, Cyan will pursue growth opportunities through mergers and acquisitions and organic expansion.