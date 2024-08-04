Norwind Offshore's owners order energy construction vessel from Norwegian builder
Norwegian shipbuilder Vard has secured an order for a new energy construction vessel (ECV) from Wind Energy Construction, a Norwegian company partly owned by the founders and owners of Norwind Offshore. The parties have also agreed on an option for one additional vessel, which can be declared later this year.
This is the 6th vessel the owners of Norwind Offshore have contracted with VARD since October 2021. The five previous vessels were commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs).
The design of the ECV will be tailor-made for the offshore wind and subsea market. Duties will include inspection, maintenance, and repair of pipes and construction and installation of infrastructure above and below sea level.
Vard said the design is made for the best possible station-keeping, manoeuvrability, and seakeeping and allows for flexible configuration depending on the specific operations the vessel will perform.
This is the first construction vessel Vard will build with a motion-compensated gangway (walk-to-work) permanently installed. A walk-to-work electric-controlled, motion-compensated (ECMC) gangway with integrated 3D compensated crane functionality will be installed. To expand capacities, especially towards the growing renewables market, a movement-compensated offshore crane of 150 tonnes is also being installed.