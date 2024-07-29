COLUMN | Quick updates: Borr Drilling, Petrobras and others; Valaris and Equinor; The Metals Company, subsea mining and deep sea oxygen [Offshore Accounts]

I leave the final word to Mr Barron in 2021

Barron: "I can say with a very high degree of certainty, that based on all the scientific evidence [that] we and others are gathering, that this is absolutely the best planetary decision on where we should be getting these metals from…. We are dealing with an asset that is deemed the common heritage of mankind, right? Because we are in international waters, so it is kind of owned by everyone and should be developed for the good of everyone, especially developing nations. One of the benefits will be that we will pay very handsome royalties, billions of dollars of royalties, back to the regulator and those funds will then be distributed to developing countries."

Our fact check in 2021 still stands: “I can say with a very high degree of certainty that based on all the economic evidence, that Mr Barron and his colleagues at The Metals Company stand to make a fortune if they can successfully float their company through a SPAC and then offload their stock.”

That remains correct. If commercial mining gets the green light from the ISA, The Metals Company’s share price, which is languishing around US$1.16 on Friday, will be turbocharged. There’s a lot of ecology hanging on the ISA’s decision, and a lot of potential wealth for Mr Barron and his investors.