COLUMN | Quick updates: Maersk Supply Service sold in Brazil; Turkey drills in Somalia; ExxonMobil, Eni and Shell plan big in Nigeria [Offshore Accounts]

Surprise! The dream team of Vice President J.D. Vance, New York real estate developer Steven Witkoff, and the American President’s son-in-law, nepo-baby Jared Kushner, did not succeed in negotiating a peace deal with Iran over the weekend in Pakistan. I'm starting to think that maybe Kushner and Witkoff just aren't good negotiators. And, as defeated Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán can testify, Vance’s involvement seems to be the kiss of death in any venture.

Now the United States says that it will block the Strait of Hormuz, which was exactly what Iran was doing, and which Washington had previously condemned. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and the Emirates must be despairing. Of course, the situation may have changed ten times between me writing this and you reading it; however, we can expect oil prices – and bunker prices – to ricochet around violently again in the week ahead.

Now that even Iranian tankers will not be able to leave the Persian Gulf, this will further squeeze global oil supplies. I doubt that Greek tanker magnate George Prokopiou will want to chance his vessels running through the strait and being seized by the US Navy, either.

Physical supply shortages remain a risk in many countries, so energy security is once again at the fore. This means drilling in diverse locations and it means a bumper year ahead in Brazil. In 2025, Brazil's oil production averaged 3.77 million barrels of crude oil per day, and 82 per cent of that came from deepwater pre-salt fields.

Not surprisingly, Brazil’s fragmented offshore support market has seen some consolidation, and frontier exploration plays and production projects long mothballed elsewhere are viable again at US$100 per barrel.

Third Brazilian offshore supply deal