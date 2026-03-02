COLUMN | The irrationality of markets: Tidewater and Wilson Sons; Saipem, Deep Value Driller and Eldorado; Bourbon Evolution 805 and 807 [Offshore Accounts]

One might want to consider why, after 65 years in the business, Tidewater had only six ships from its fleet of over 200 working in Brazil at the time the transaction was announced.

Tidewater has had numerous opportunities to grow in Brazil and historically it has not, for the reasons described above. Looking back twenty years, the company had 101 ships working in central and South America, being 27 per cent of its fleet, and its then CEO Dean Taylor identified Brazil as a “area of opportunity” for a company that then operated nearly 400 ships and had debt of just US$300 million.

One reason why Tidewater might need to be cautious is its past experience. To give one example, here is an excerpt from Tidewater’s 2015 report filing:

“In April 2011, two Brazilian subsidiaries of Tidewater were notified by the Customs Office in Macae, Brazil that they were jointly and severally being assessed fines of BRL155 million (approximately US$39 million as of December 31, 2015). The assessment of these fines is for the alleged failure of these subsidiaries to obtain import licenses with respect to 17 Tidewater vessels that provided Brazilian offshore vessel services to Petrobras, the Brazilian national oil company, over a three-year period ending December 2009.

"After consultation with its Brazilian tax advisors, Tidewater and its Brazilian subsidiaries believe that vessels that provide services under contract to the Brazilian offshore oil and gas industry are deemed, under applicable law and regulations, to be temporarily imported into Brazil, and thus exempt from the import license requirement. The Macae Customs Office has, without a change in the underlying applicable law or regulations, taken the position that the temporary importation exemption is only available to new, and not used, goods imported into Brazil and therefore it was improper for the company to deem its vessels as being temporarily imported.

"The fines have been assessed based on this new interpretation of Brazilian customs law taken by the Macae Customs Office….”

As Charles de Gaulle observed, “Brazil is the country of the future… and always will be.”

After so many foreign shipowners have entered the Brazilian market and exited with their fingers burnt, one has to question whether, “this time it will be different,” for Tidewater.