Turkish drilling vessel en route to Somalia for exploration campaign

The Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has confirmed that a drilling vessel will arrive in Somalia later this week to conduct Turkey's first overseas deepwater exploration drilling campaign.

Turkish Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said that he will travel to Somalia in the coming days to be present when the Turkish Petroleum-operated drilling vessel Cagri Bey commences work in offshore waters following its arrival in Mogadishu.

The ship's arrival is tentatively scheduled for Friday, April 10. The subsequent drilling campaign will be undertaken in fulfilment of an energy exploration and product sharing agreement that the two countries signed in 2024.