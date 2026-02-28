Brazilian maritime services firms Oceanpact, CBO announce merger

Brazilian maritime services provider Oceanpact signed an agreement to combine its businesses with local rival CBO Holding, both companies said on Friday, in a deal that will form a firm with 73 vessels.

Under the deal, CBO will be embedded into Oceanpact, although CBO's shareholders will end up with 57.9 per cent of the combined company, the firms said.

The deal will be implemented through the issuance of some 274.6 million shares by Oceanpact to be delivered to CBO's shareholders, according to the firms. The exchange ratio of the transaction is about 1.98 shares of Oceanpact for each CBO share, they added.