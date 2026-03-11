Viking Supply Ships acquires AHTS from Kistefos

Viking Supply Ships entered into an agreement to acquire the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Maersk Maker from Kistefos on March 11. The vessel is expected by Viking Supply Ships to be delivered at the end of March.

Upon delivery, the vessel will be renamed Tor Viking to join the operator's existing fleet. Kistefos previously reached an agreement to acquire the ship from Maersk Supply Service in August 2025.

Viking Supply Ships will acquire the vessel on the same terms as those agreed between Kistefos and Maersk. Constructed in Norway in 2019, the ship carries an ice class 1A classification.