Viking Supply Ships acquires AHTS from Kistefos

Viking Supply Ships entered into an agreement to acquire the anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel Maersk Maker from Kistefos on March 11. The vessel is expected by Viking Supply Ships to be delivered at the end of March.
Upon delivery, the vessel will be renamed Tor Viking to join the operator's existing fleet. Kistefos previously reached an agreement to acquire the ship from Maersk Supply Service in August 2025.
Viking Supply Ships will acquire the vessel on the same terms as those agreed between Kistefos and Maersk. Constructed in Norway in 2019, the ship carries an ice class 1A classification.
Technical specifications for the vessel include an overall length of 95 metres and a breadth of 25 metres. Powering the vessel are five main engines providing a total output of more than 17,151 kilowatts.
The ship possesses a bollard pull capacity of approximately 252 tonnes for heavy-duty offshore operations. Following the acquisition, Viking Supply Ships will control a total of eight anchor handling tug supply vessels.
The company noted that the expanded fleet will include four vessels with ice class 1A ratings and two with ice class 1A super ratings.