COLUMN | Is DOF sacking seafarers, and is Cadeler missing its targets? [Offshore Accounts]

Enter the CEO “unlocking the future”

Unfortunately, it took someone singularly lacking in empathy and sensitivity to then prompt the flurry of correspondence to us.

Enter DOF CEO Mons Aase, smiling broadly and congratulating himself on his stellar leadership and the company’s robust financial position. I will leave our source to tell the story of what happened at the DOF Offshore Leaders conference with the theme of “Unlocking the Future”:

“DOF CEO Mons Aase took the stand at a senior officers’ seminar (helluva choice of timing for that party) in Copenhagen on the afternoon of October 29, fully aware that the majority of the audience is waiting to be fired the following day, and waxed lyrical about the absolutely brilliant financial position that DOF are in. It has been the best year ever, he says, bar none! And the future is brighter than ever. Billions in firm backlog and operating profit will be US$750 million for this financial year [our source is mistaken on this point, it is actually the company’s gross operating profit that is forecast at US$750 million for 2025]. 'Myself, the board and our shareholders are very happy, very happy' [he told the seafarers].

"Such wholesome enthusiasm was little comfort the following morning, October 30, when the emails dropped in to the inboxes of those being made redundant.

"If you’re making such great money Mons, do the safe and decent thing: give those people what they’re due and let them go…”

No awards for timing, finesse. or panache, there. And Mr Aase does not even have the excuse that he is Dutch.

As per our source, the company has provided a helpful set of questions and answers on the process on a closed portal, and our source shared the following gem, which they say appeared there:

“Q: You mention you want to realign I-class vessel manning to match other DOF group SSVs. Can you clarify what that means? Which ranks are affected? Is the plan to replace junior ranks with Filipino crew?

"A: The legacy DOF CSVs operate with a bridge team of five, but they also have some dedicated admin resources on board whereas the I-class currently have standard bridge manning of seven. We intend to align this, but it will be a phased approach to ensure that all roles and responsibilities are clearly mapped. The intention is that the manning composition on all large CSVs will be the same (subject to contract and client requirements). Also note, that any manning composition changes on I-class will be handled in collaboration with senior crew on board following a management of change process.”

Bizarrely, it seems that there is also a voluntary redundancy process being conducted as part of the overall process, but the same terms will apply for voluntary redundancy as for any other redundancy, and will be based on the contract of employment, any relevant collective bargaining agreement and all applicable laws. No extra incentives will be offered by DOF to those who leave early, which kind of defeats the point.

We are sorry to hear that this is happening and look forward to hearing from Mr Aase that our source has misconstrued his ebullient pep talk at the Copenhagen crew conference, or that the situation is not as it has been presented to us.

The whole process leaves a bad taste in the mouth as it has been set out to us. Good luck to those involved, and good luck to anyone hoping crew might be treated better by a company generating US$750 million in cash flow this year.

Treating people with respect and dignity is important when breaking bad news, and based on what we have heard, DOF has flunked the test. Its senior leadership and HR team are not likely to win any awards for good personnel management anytime soon.

Over to you, Mr Aase, to prove us wrong.

