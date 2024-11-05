DOF completes acquisition of Maersk Supply Service
Norway's DOF Group has completed its planned acquisition of all the shares in Danish vessel operator Maersk Supply Service from Maersk Supply Service Holding (MSSH), a subsidiary of A.P. Møller Holding, DOF said via a statement on Friday, November 1.
At the time of completion of the transaction, MSS, now renamed DOF Denmark, will own 22 high-quality subsea construction and AHTS vessels, following a carve-out of certain entities, vessels, assets, and liabilities. The combined company, operating under the DOF Group name and brand, will be an offshore service provider with comprehensive scale and a wide range of services across all continents in the offshore energy industries.
DOF had said earlier that it and MSS’ current operations are both strategically and geographically complementary, and future growth ambitions are strongly aligned. The combined company will also be one of the largest oil services companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.
The acquisition positions the DOF Group with a workforce of more than 5,400 and a total fleet of 78 offshore/subsea vessels, 65 of which are owned.
As of the closing of the MSS transaction, DOF and MSS operations, except for Maersk Offshore Wind and MSS’s operations in Brazil that are not included in the MSS transaction, will be combined under the DOF Group and DOF brand.