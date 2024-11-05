DOF completes acquisition of Maersk Supply Service

At the time of completion of the transaction, MSS, now renamed DOF Denmark, will own 22 high-quality subsea construction and AHTS vessels, following a carve-out of certain entities, vessels, assets, and liabilities. The combined company, operating under the DOF Group name and brand, will be an offshore service provider with comprehensive scale and a wide range of services across all continents in the offshore energy industries.

DOF had said earlier that it and MSS’ current operations are both strategically and geographically complementary, and future growth ambitions are strongly aligned. The combined company will also be one of the largest oil services companies listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.