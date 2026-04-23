Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | April 23 – TSHD delivery to US owner, Russian support boat launch and more

Russian shipyard Stroyliderplus recently launched a new dredging support vessel ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.

The workboat has been named Aliot (Алиот) after a star in the constellation Ursa Major. She is the second of three Project FPW1 vessels that are designed to support the operations of Rosmorport's Project FPDG3 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers in port and channel waters.

Beryl (Берилл), the first vessel in the Project FPW1 series, was handed over to Rosmorport in late 2025 while construction is ongoing on Antares (Антарес), the third vessel.