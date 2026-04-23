Dredging

Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | April 23 – TSHD delivery to US owner, Russian support boat launch and more

Marine Projects Vessel News Roundup | April 23 – TSHD delivery to US owner, Russian support boat launch and more
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A new hopper dredger has entered service with a US operator while a support workboat has been launched by a Russian shipyard. Construction continues on a dredger for another US operator. Lastly, orders have been confirmed for dredgers to be deployed in New Zealand and Congo Brazzaville.

Rosmorport's newest dredging support vessel floated out

The Project FPW1 dredging support vessel Aliot
The Project FPW1 dredging support vessel AliotRosmorport

Russian shipyard Stroyliderplus recently launched a new dredging support vessel ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.

The workboat has been named Aliot (Алиот) after a star in the constellation Ursa Major. She is the second of three Project FPW1 vessels that are designed to support the operations of Rosmorport's Project FPDG3 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers in port and channel waters.

Beryl (Берилл), the first vessel in the Project FPW1 series, was handed over to Rosmorport in late 2025 while construction is ongoing on Antares (Антарес), the third vessel.

Manson Construction formally names newest hopper dredger

Frederick Paup
Frederick PaupSeatrium

Manson Construction has formally named its newest trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

The Jones Act-compliant Frederick Paup was constructed at the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, Texas, and is slated for deployment in Mobile, Alabama.

The TSHD measures 420 feet (130 metres) long and 81 feet (25 metres) wide and has a hopper capacity of more than 15,000 cubic yards (11,000 cubic metres).

Congolese firm orders hopper dredger capable of riverine operations

La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes Director General Jeanne Blandine Kawanda Walwom and Royal IHC Chief Operating Officer Bert Jan ter Riet shake hands following the signing of the dredger construction contract, March 10, 2026.
La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes Director General Jeanne Blandine Kawanda Walwom and Royal IHC Chief Operating Officer Bert Jan ter Riet shake hands following the signing of the dredger construction contract, March 10, 2026.Royal IHC

Congo-based marine services company La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes (CVM) and Dutch builder Royal IHC have entered into an agreement for the construction of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

Royal IHC said the TSHD will be customised to meet CVM’s specific operational needs, including greater autonomy, upgraded bow thruster and propulsion power, expanded accommodation, and advanced automation systems, thus optimising performance in challenging riverine conditions.

"This new vessel is essential in maintaining navigability along the Congo River, ensuring that we keep the strategic ports of Boma and Matadi accessible," said Jeanne Blandine Kawanda Walwom, Director General of CMV.

New Zealand to acquire crane-equipped dredger for emergency response

The New Zealand Government will invest NZ$8 million (US$5 million) in a new crane-equipped hopper dredger to ensure vital supplies can be delivered to regional communities cut off by natural disasters and other major emergencies.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager said that recent storms and major events like Cyclone Gabrielle can, "significantly impact communities," thus leaving sea transport as the only means of delivering essential supplies due to road and rail links being rendered unavailable.

"However, there have been cases of vital goods unable to get into ports, including in Greymouth, Whanganui and Opotiki, as the sites require dredging to ensure enough depth for ships’ access," Meager remarked.

Florida builder lays keel of Dutra Group's new hopper dredger

Keel-laying ceremony for Adele, the Dutra Group's new trailing suction hopper dredger, March 3, 2026
Keel-laying ceremony for Adele, the Dutra Group's new trailing suction hopper dredger, March 3, 2026Royal IHC

The Eastern Shipbuilding Group of Panama City, Florida, has laid the keel of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) ordered by San Rafael, California-based construction company the Dutra Group.

The 347-foot (106-metre) TSHD will be named Adele after Adele Coelho, the mother of the Dutra Group Executive Chairman Bill Dutra. The vessel will utilise a design developed by Dutch engineering firm Royal IHC.

Notable features of the new dredger will include bottom doors for fast offloading and a bulbous bow to reduce water resistance. The wheelhouse and the accommodation block will be located near the bow.

Europe
North America
Netherlands
Africa
Florida
Texas
Oceania
Russia
Alabama
New Zealand
Eastern Shipbuilding Group
Congo Brazzaville
Royal IHC
The Dutra Group
Rosmorport
Frederick Paup
Manson Construction
United States
Stroyliderplus
Seatrium AmFELS
Adele
La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes
Project FPW1
Aliot (vessel)
Beryl (vessel)
Antares (vessel)

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