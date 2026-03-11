Congolese firm orders hopper dredger capable of riverine operations

Congo-based marine services company La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes (CVM) and Dutch builder Royal IHC have entered into an agreement for the construction of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).
Royal IHC said the TSHD will be customised to meet CVM’s specific operational needs, including greater autonomy, upgraded bow thruster and propulsion power, expanded accommodation, and advanced automation systems, thus optimising performance in challenging riverine conditions.
"This new vessel is essential in maintaining navigability along the Congo River, ensuring that we keep the strategic ports of Boma and Matadi accessible," said Jeanne Blandine Kawanda Walwom, Director General of CMV.
Royal IHC will also deliver a comprehensive service package to support CVM throughout the first year of the TSHD's operation. The package will include planned maintenance software, technical support, experienced crewing, and operational training.
The dredger will be built at Royal IHC's partner yard Nam Trieu in Vietnam as part of the company's shipbuilding strategy of offering customers a wider range of choices with the same reliability and quality level.
Upon completion, the TSHD will have a hopper capacity of 3,300 cubic metres, thus making it suitable for maintenance dredging and land reclamation projects.