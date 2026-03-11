Congolese firm orders hopper dredger capable of riverine operations

Congo-based marine services company La Congolaise des Voies Maritimes (CVM) and Dutch builder Royal IHC have entered into an agreement for the construction of a new trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD).

Royal IHC said the TSHD will be customised to meet CVM’s specific operational needs, including greater autonomy, upgraded bow thruster and propulsion power, expanded accommodation, and advanced automation systems, thus optimising performance in challenging riverine conditions.

"This new vessel is essential in maintaining navigability along the Congo River, ensuring that we keep the strategic ports of Boma and Matadi accessible," said Jeanne Blandine Kawanda Walwom, Director General of CMV.