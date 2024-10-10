VESSEL REVIEW | Nikolay Rusanov – New Russian dredger for Caspian Sea depth restoration and maintenance

Suitable for port and channel operations

The new dredger is named in honour of Nikolay Vasilyevich Rusanov, who was the Head of the Maritime Administration of the port of Astrakhan from 1994 to 2000.

Each of the Project FPDG3 dredgers has a steel hull, an LOA of 55 metres (180 feet), a beam of 12.5 metres (41 feet), a maximum draught of only 2.1 metres (6.9 feet), a deadweight tonnage of 503, a minimum dredging depth of three metres (9.8 feet), and a maximum dredging depth of 15 metres (49 feet). The dredging equipment consists of a pump with a dedicated 1,820kW motor, a 500kW cutter, and suction and discharge pipes each with a diameter of 800 mm.