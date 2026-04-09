Rosmorport's newest dredging support vessel floated out

Russian shipyard Stroyliderplus recently launched a new dredging support vessel ordered by local port operator Rosmorport.
The workboat has been named Aliot (Алиот) after a star in the constellation Ursa Major. She is the second of three Project FPW1 vessels that are designed to support the operations of Rosmorport's Project FPDG3 non-self-propelled cutter suction dredgers in port and channel waters.
Beryl (Берилл), the first vessel in the Project FPW1 series, was handed over to Rosmorport in late 2025 while construction is ongoing on Antares (Антарес), the third vessel.
The Project FPW1 vessels will support dredging operations through pushing and towing of pontoons. Their onboard cranes will each have a lifting capacity of 2.5 tons and can be used to raise and lower buoys and anchors.
Construction of Aliot is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year. Following delivery, she will be operated by Rosmorport on the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal and in the channels leading to the ports of Astrakhan and Olya.
Design work on the Project FPW1 vessels was undertaken by local engineering firm Flotproekt.