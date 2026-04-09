Rosmorport's newest dredging support vessel floated out

The Project FPW1 vessels will support dredging operations through pushing and towing of pontoons. Their onboard cranes will each have a lifting capacity of 2.5 tons and can be used to raise and lower buoys and anchors.

Construction of Aliot is scheduled to be completed before the end of this year. Following delivery, she will be operated by Rosmorport on the Volga-Caspian Sea Shipping Canal and in the channels leading to the ports of Astrakhan and Olya.

Design work on the Project FPW1 vessels was undertaken by local engineering firm Flotproekt.