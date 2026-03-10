New Zealand to acquire crane-equipped dredger for emergency response

The New Zealand Government will invest NZ$8 million (US$5 million) in a new crane-equipped hopper dredger to ensure vital supplies can be delivered to regional communities cut off by natural disasters and other major emergencies.

Associate Transport Minister James Meager said that recent storms and major events like Cyclone Gabrielle can, "significantly impact communities," thus leaving sea transport as the only means of delivering essential supplies due to road and rail links being rendered unavailable.

"However, there have been cases of vital goods unable to get into ports, including in Greymouth, Whanganui and Opotiki, as the sites require dredging to ensure enough depth for ships’ access," Meager remarked.